Cars are just the start: Toyota readies hydrogen ecosystem

In the push for zero-emission mobility, hydrogen has emerged as the underdog. While most of the world’s automakers are preparing for a battery electric line-up, only a handful are making serious investments into fuel cells or hydrogen internal combustion engines (ICE). That said, those that back it remain vocal advocates, and many are doubling down on their investments.

Toyota has been conducting R&D into hydrogen applications for more than 30 years. Its commercial success in the segment to date has been limited, consisting primarily of small volumes of Mirai sales. But by 2030, it anticipates a global fuel cell market worth ¥5tr (US$200m), by which time it could well be in a leadership position.