Canada follows US and EU with tariff hike on Chinese EVs

The Canadian government has confirmed plans to introduce a huge increase in tariffs on China-made electric vehicles (EVs) brought into the country. The move mirrors similar steps in the US and Europe and is designed to protect the local manufacturing industry. Plans were announced on 26 August 2024 by Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, following a meeting the day before between US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Cabinet ministers.