Can the auto industry successfully disrupt urban delivery?

Regardless of whether disruption comes from new entrants or established giants, the operation must be productive, reliable and affordable. By Freddie Holmes

   June 5th, 2020

The awareness of last-mile delivery has swelled as nationwide lockdowns encouraged a surge in online shopping, but the hype is more than justified. Taking a parcel from a distribution centre to a consumer’s front door is the most inefficient and expensive part of e-commerce, and thus interest in alternative solutions is warranted even without the COVID-19 pandemic….

Close
Close