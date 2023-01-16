Can automated trucks replace drivers on industrial sites?

The value of the global dump truck market will grow 72% from US$10.2bn in 2021 to US$17.59bn by 2028—a CAGR of 8.1%, according to SkyQuest Technology Consulting. Yet a widespread shortage of truck drivers is causing concern. In Europe, the International Road Transport Union (IRU) reports that one in ten truck driver vacancies remain unfulfilled. Similarly, the Japan Railway Freight Association predicts a deficit of 280,000 truck drivers by 2028.