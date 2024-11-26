California Trump-proofs with plans to plug EV rebate gap

California may be just one of 50 US states but it constitutes the fifth largest economy in the world. The state has established itself as a pioneer of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs), and where California leads in terms of policy, many other states follow. It recently passed the two million mark for ZEV sales, and state government is keen to maintain that momentum. But with the Trump Administration promising reduced federal support for electric vehicles (EVs), a contingency plan is needed.