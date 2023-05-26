California is set to catalyse fleet electrification by 2036 

The Advanced Clean Fleets regulation sets an ambitious 2036 timeline for fleet electrification and charging infrastructure buildout. By Stewart Burnett 

Medium- and heavy-duty vehicles accounted for 23% of all domestic transport-related emissions in 2021, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency. Furthermore, according to policy analyst M.J. Bradley & Associates’ July 2021 study Medium- & Heavy-Duty Vehicles, despite accounting for less than 10% of all domestic traffic in the US, these vehicles contribute more than 60% of overall tailpipe nitrogen oxide and particulate emissions. This significantly impacts air quality in many urban areas, including those with vulnerable populations.  

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here