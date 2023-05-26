California is set to catalyse fleet electrification by 2036 

Medium- and heavy-duty vehicles accounted for 23% of all domestic transport-related emissions in 2021, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency. Furthermore, according to policy analyst M.J. Bradley & Associates’ July 2021 study Medium- & Heavy-Duty Vehicles, despite accounting for less than 10% of all domestic traffic in the US, these vehicles contribute more than 60% of overall tailpipe nitrogen oxide and particulate emissions. This significantly impacts air quality in many urban areas, including those with vulnerable populations.