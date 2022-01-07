‘Bright spots’ offer UK auto industry hope after tough 2021

2020 was an incredibly tough year for all automotive markets and the challenges the year presented led many to a common conclusion: 2021 was essentially guaranteed to be better. That has proven the case in the UK, however, worryingly, not by much.

“2021 has been better than 2020 by the grand total of about 1%,” Mike Hawes, Chief Executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) told media in January 2022. “In other words, the total market is up about 16,000 units on last year.”