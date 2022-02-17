Brake emissions testing requires new complex solutions

The automotive industry has become almost totally fixated on electrification. Though developments in connectivity, shared mobility and autonomy still grab headlines and necessitate vast investment and development, the need to decarbonise transport remains an utmost priority. However, not all stakeholders believe that a move to electric vehicles (EVs) represents the most efficient way to reach net zero. Many, in fact, argue that the industry is doing itself a disservice by not appropriately considering or advertising emissions created outside of the powertrain.