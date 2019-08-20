Big energy is splashing out on future powertrain needs

In June 2019, BP demonstrated ultra-fast charging technology that could fully replenish a two-wheel electric scooter in just five minutes. The project was done in partnership with StoreDot, a lithium-ion battery developer which uses proprietary organic compounds in its offerings, reportedly allowing for far quicker charging. The company has ambitions to create electric vehicle (EV) batteries based on the same technology used in smart-phones and the scooter demo, namely a ‘flash battery’ capable of providing 300 miles (480km) of charge within five minutes….