Bi-directional vehicle communication unlocks data’s value

There are currently a multitude of opinions on just how advanced vehicles are at a time of significant development in connected and electric mobility. Some believe that cars are becoming ‘smartphones on wheels’, others that smartphone tech is 20 years out of date and automotive should strive to unlock spatial computing instead.

Niclas Gyllenram, Chief Executive of Aiden Automotive Technologies, argues that neither truly applies to the level of connectivity commonly exhibited. “Compared to phones, cars today cannot truly be called ‘smart’,” he tells Automotive World. Formerly the Director of Software Development at Volvo Cars, Gyllenram spearheaded the OEM’s partnership with Google to advance its infotainment systems in 2020. During his time in Silicon Valley as part of that collaboration, he noticed a striking opportunity: “There exists a huge deficiency in car connectivity, especially for third parties.” Resolving that problem is what started Aiden in 2021.