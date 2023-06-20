Bentley: retail should sell an experience, not just cars

A new Bentley dealership in Hatfield makes the case for customisation and client relationship building. By Will Girling

For some automakers, the future of retail is set to be an increasingly digital space, emphasising the metaverse’s ability to demonstrate vehicles to customers from the comfort of their own homes. In contrast, Bentley is determined to retain and transform the in-person dealership experience.

This focus on the traditional isn’t, perhaps, surprising: a new showroom based in Hatfield, UK, developed by luxury automotive dealer group HR Owen, was built on the site of the de Havilland factory that produced iconic Second World War aircraft like the Mosquito, for which Bentley also produced its Merlin engine. It is from this heritage that the automaker also named its new ‘de Havilland collection’ (Continental GT S, GTC S, Flying Spur S, and Bentayga S). However, the customer experience at Hatfield is far from old fashioned.

