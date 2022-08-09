Automotive needs to address infotainment cyber security

In May 2022, a report by analysis firm Grand View Research estimated that the global infotainment market could grow from US$7bn to over US$13bn by 2030, a CAGR of 9.3%.

Automakers are embracing infotainment as both a market differentiator and a means to transform the fundamental customer-vehicle relationship. A spokesperson for Mercedes-Benz tells Automotive World that the company’s aim “is to ensure that the driver feels happy and relaxed during even the most demanding or monotonous journeys.” Cars are becoming more than just transportation; they have the capacity to become mobile living spaces. However, as the amount of in-cabin tech and infotainment features increases, a significant issue arises: cyber security.