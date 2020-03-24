Automobility reboot: Building an enduring automaker mobility services strategy

While many of their early mobility services faltered, automakers still have winning options in this disruptive new arena. By Susanne Birkhold, Philipp Kampshoff, Kersten Heineke and Timo Möller

   March 24, 2020

Can automakers reclaim the mobility services high ground? After all, they were among the very first to see potential in the fledgling personal people-moving industry. For instance, one premium European brand founded a car-sharing service over a decade ago, acquired a ride-hailing company in 2014 and launched a mobility service offering in 2016. Another premium player launched a car-sharing service in 2011, and a mass-market automaker debuted its own car-sharing business in 2016….

