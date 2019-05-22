Automation could help reduce the reliance on the trucker

Autonomous trucking is a concept that ticks many boxes, with automated truck routes potentially producing numerous theoretical benefits, from increased safety and reduced congestion to improved fuel efficiency. However, it could also help aid the trucking industry on an additional point of concern—the truck driver shortage.
…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference