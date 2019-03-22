Automakers brace for chicane in supply chain strategies

The global economy has undergone disruption at an unprecedented pace in recent years and, as a result, the road ahead for manufacturers in the automotive industryis paved with uncertainty.

Though economic nationalism is not a new phenomenon, 46% of senior supply chain decision makers and logistics professionals cite it as one of the biggest challenges they currently face. This is according to recent research from LLamasoft titled, The End of Globalization? Global Manufacturing Supply Chains Succumbing to Economic Nationalism. As protectionism continues to be a challenge for the world’s supply chain leaders, they must be prepared for future challenges in 2019 and beyond….