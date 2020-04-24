Auto steel giants look to clean power and carbon capture for green ambitions

The world of blast furnaces and coke ovens is not readily associated with environmental consciousness, but the technology to reduce emissions does exist. By Xavier Boucherat

   April 24th, 2020

For steel manufacturers, the automotive segment is more challenging than ever before. With electric vehicles (EV) forming a key part of major automakers’ emissions targets, and the constraints that accompany modern battery technology, materials producers remain under continued pressure to make their offerings lighter, sturdier and easier to recycle….

