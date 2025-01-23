Aurora autonomous truck: three months to commercial launch

How safe is safe enough when it comes to autonomous driving? That’s the key question underpinning what could prove a revolution in transportation. While autonomous driving systems are designed to eliminate human error—they are never drunk, drowsy, or distracted—the public remains hesitant to hand over responsibility to a computer. Put that computer in a heavy truck and run it at highway speeds and people are even more cautious.

Pittsburgh-based Aurora has been tracking progress on the safety of its own Aurora Driver system using an in-house Autonomy Readiness Measure, and it currently stands at 97%.