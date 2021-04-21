Asian mobility incubator prepares for coming tech ‘tidal wave’

The move towards a connected, autonomous, shared and electric (CASE) mobility ecosystem is attracting new players to the automotive industry. In many cases, the technology expertise they bring is pivotal to the realisation of a cleaner, safer and more equitable transport environment. But there’s a big gulf between technology prowess and market readiness.

Helping to bridge that gap in Asia is Singapore-based Goldbell Group. The company has made a name for itself as a leading distributor of commercial vehicles and industrial equipment, as well as one of the top leasing companies for cars and CVs in Singapore. However, its ambitions stretch far beyond these segments.

Over the past few years Goldbell has added a business intelligence unit, a corporate venture arm, a future mobility division and Singapore’s first mobility-focused accelerator. The end game, explains Chief Executive Arthur Chua, is to develop technology solutions that address real problems across the ASEAN region….