Are non-lithium batteries the EV power supply of the future?

Lithium-ion has been the primary chemical composition used in various types of batteries since its early development in the 1970s. It has powered a variety of devices and appliances including mobile phones, laptops, and electric vehicles (EVs) mostly due to its recharging ability as well as high energy per unit mass.

A modern battery cell consists of four components: an anode, a cathode, a separator, and an electrolyte. It also involves atoms, one of which is lithium, usually blended with graphite to produce energy. According to a report by Grand View Research, the global lithium-ion battery market was valued at US$41.97bn in 2021 and is expected to rise at a compounded annual growth rate of 18.1% to US$182.53bn by 2030. Last year, due to this impressive growth, supplies of lithium fell short of demand by more than 60,000 metric tonnes.

Some companies believe that a non-lithium sustainable solution is needed to ensure battery production can continue. Chip Breitenkamp, President of advanced battery material firm NanoGraf, offers Automotive World his insights into non-lithium alternatives and weighs up whether other materials are the way forward for battery manufacturing.