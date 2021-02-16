An inside look at the Connected Car Platform of the Year

The software-defined car promises tremendous advances in safety and convenience for drivers, and lucrative revenue potential for automakers. With data collection from sensors and the ability to update software at will, automakers are armed with the tools to provide a constantly evolving vehicle and connected services offering. The challenge now is to manage the hefty vehicle software and data requirements.

This is where start-up company Sibros fits in. Founded by former Tesla, Faraday Future and Uber engineers in 2018, it offers a Deep Connectivity Platform (CDP) for whole-vehicle over-the-air (OTA) updates and data collection. “You have software going down to the vehicle, but you need to have data coming out of the vehicle to complete that feedback loop,” explains Hemant Sikaria, Sibros’ Chief Executive and Co-Founder. “Those two things form the basic pillars of a good connectivity platform.”…