ADAS nomenclature standards pave way for autonomous driving

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) could offer tremendous near-term safety benefits and set the stage for fully autonomous vehicles (AVs). But not if current levels of consumer confusion persist. While more than 90% of new vehicles sold today have at least one ADAS technology, studies have shown that many consumers are either not aware of the ADAS systems they have in their car or do not understand how they work or what they can do. If consumers don’t feel comfortable with these systems, they may disable them. If they overestimate their capabilities, they will over-rely on them. Neither approach will produce the safety benefit these systems promise….