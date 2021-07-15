In the shared mobility space, failure is good

Shared mobility has the potential to transform city streets. Car-sharing, car-pooling, last-mile connections to public transport and innovative services like on-demand micro-shuttles could take large numbers of private vehicles off the road, tackling congestion and reducing emissions. At the same time, these services could democratise mobility, offering many the same flexibility and freedom associated with private vehicle ownership.

Yet among the CASE mobility megatrends—connected, autonomous, shared and electrified—shared mobility also represents the biggest question mark. In many markets, cultural attachment to the private vehicle remains strong, and sustainable models for services remain elusive, even for automakers with plenty of financial clout.