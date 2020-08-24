2022 Asian Games could confirm China’s autonomous leadership

The next Asian Games could prove make or break for China’s autonomous mobility ambitions. Like the Olympics, this sporting event—held every four years—attracts floods of visitors, temporarily boosting the number of people in the host city. For 2022, the challenge of transporting those crowds falls to the city of Hangzhou, Zhejiang. Speaking at a recent logistics planning conference, Hangzhou 2022 Deputy Secretary General and Deputy Mayor of the Municipal Government, Chen Weiqiang, warned that transportation and logistics for the Games would be “complex.” Autonomous vehicles (AVs) are set to play a key role, and if Hangzhou gets it right, China’s global reputation as an AV pioneer could be solidified….