US market softness spreads beyond cars

It's not just small and mid-size cars that are contracting anymore, but also crossovers, pick-ups and SUVs. By Megan Lampinen

US sales momentum showed clear signs of slowing in February, despite a bump in selling activity around President’s Day. Cox Automotive estimates that the total SAAR came in at around 16.8 or 16.9 million units. The first two months of the year are traditionally low volume months and never a good basis for full-year predictions. “This is still a very strong market. January and February do not the whole year make,” emphasised Michelle Krebs, Executive Analyst at Autotrader….