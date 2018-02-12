New study highlights environmental benefits of AHSS

Michael Nash outlines the main findings of a new study that compares the lifecycle emissions of steel-intensive vehicles with aluminium-intensive vehicles

Tailpipe emissions are a huge concern for the automotive industry as they have a direct impact on local air quality. There are many ways to reduce these emissions, such as the use of alternative powertrains and vehicle lightweighting.

However, the emissions created during vehicle manufacturing processes must also be tackled, and using one method for reducing tailpipe emissions may not be effective when reducing emissions elsewhere in the vehicle lifecycle….