High risks cloud Geely’s ‘strongly positive’ production outlook

Vehicle production at Zhejiang Geely Holding Group has risen dramatically over the past few years as it acquires more brands and launches more models. By Megan Lampinen

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (ZGH) is growing quickly as it launches new models and acquires new brands. Today, its light vehicle line-up spans the Geely, Gleagle, Zhidou, Volvo, Lynk & Co, Polestar, Lotus, Proton and London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) brands.

The Group’s light vehicle output last year reached 2 million units. That is including the Proton and Lotus brands, which it acquired towards the end of the year, but not commercial vehicles. The outlook, according to Jonathan Storey of Automotive Reports, is “strongly positive.”…