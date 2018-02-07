Cost conundrum could keep aluminium at bay

Michael Nash looks at the associated costs with substituting steel for aluminium in vehicle design

Aluminium uptake has tinkered on the edge of mass adoption in the automotive industry as vehicle manufacturers look for ways of shedding weight. Due to high upfront costs in comparison to steel, its use has remained somewhat limited to luxury and performance vehicles. However, some OEMs are now using aluminium along with other materials in a wide variety of segments. This could be due to imminent changes to emissions standards and fuel economy targets….