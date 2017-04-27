Yanfeng Automotive Interiors officially opens modern testing laboratory in the technical center in Trencín

Yanfeng Automotive Interiors (YFAI), the global leader in automotive interior solutions, officially launched its new test lab at the company’s Trencín technical center. Today a ribbon cutting event was held together with government officials to inaugurate the new facilities and latest state-of-the-art testing and R&D equipment.

Within YFAI’s global network, the leveraged capabilities of the Technical Center add to the company’s engineering excellence and help to better meet the needs of automotive customers with local expertise.

Over the past few years, YFAI has been strengthening its presence and technical capabilities in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). The company recently expanded its research and development facilities.

The Technical Center is now more than 4,800 square meters. Half of the space is dedicated to the new testing laboratory where the company conducts durability and material tests for automotive interior components and products, including instrument panels, cockpits, door panels and floor consoles.

“The Technical Center in Trencín is one of eight locations in our global engineering network, and it plays an important role in our research and development activities,” said Jason Xu, Vice President, Engineering at Yanfeng Automotive Interiors, in his speech at the event. “We are pleased that the investment in the new test lab will enable us to provide the best of expertise and excellence to our customers locally.”

Investment in Trencin shows commitment to growth

With investments of EUR 4 million for a complete remodeling, the state-of-the-art engineering equipment now allows for wide-range testing of automotive interiors. With new chambers and high-level technical devices, component performance testing can be conducted for safety, durability, environmental effect, vibration, appearance, material and emissions. Given this wide range of testing capabilities, the Technical Center in Trencín supports the company’s growth plans in the European region.

