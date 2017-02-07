Touran tops Europe’s MPV sales chart for the first time

Volkswagen’s Touran is, for the first time, Europe’s most successful MPV. According to renowned market research company IHS Automotive, the Touran took top spot on the European Continent as the best-selling MPV with a total of more than 112,000 new registrations in 2016. The latest generation of the all-rounder, with its innovative driver assistance and infotainment systems, is sold in more than 40 countries worldwide. Thanks to the fold-flat seating (with up to seven seats and 834 litres of boot space) the Touran ranks as one of the most versatile multi- purpose vehicles of any class.

Volkswagen recently updated one of the Touran’s most important driver assistance systems: the ACC (including Front Assist surroundings monitoring and City Emergency Brake function). The adaptive cruise control now covers the speed range from 30 to 210 km/h (previously 30 to 160 km/h). Combined with a dual clutch gearbox (DSG), this spectrum widens from 0 to 210 km/h. With ACC and DSG, the Touran now moves through stop-and-go traffic almost automatically, as – within the system limits – it slows to a stop and pulls away again autonomously. The specialist family vehicle’s further highlights include technologies such as the 3-zone-Climatronic system (high air quality thanks to an active biogenic filter) and the Car-Net Cam Connect camera system – where a GoPro camera removes the need for parents to turn around by showing a picture of children in the back on the infotainment system’s monitor.

