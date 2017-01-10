Shell selected as exclusive supplier of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars genuine engine oil

Shell today announced that it has been chosen by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Ltd as the exclusive manufacturer and supplier of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Genuine Engine Oil. Starting from December 2016, this engine oil will roll out to Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Dealers around the world.

The new passenger vehicle engine oil has been developed and rigorously tested to meet the latest Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Ltd. passenger vehicle engine specifications and to work perfectly with their V12 engines. Shell PurePlusTechnology, present in Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Genuine Engine Oil, helps protect the engine from power-robbing deposits and sludge. In addition, its properties enable the oil to reachpeak operating efficiency sooner in challenging conditions with low oil consumption and long engine service life.

“We are delighted to have been chosen to develop and supply the new passenger vehicle engine oil for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Ltd., using our most recent innovation – Shell PurePlus Technology,” said Richard Jory, Shell’s Global Vice President for Lubricants Key Accounts.

Shell PurePlus Technology is a breakthrough in how passenger vehicle engine oils are formulated. It is a patented gas-to-liquid (GTL) process, developed over 40 years of research, which converts natural gas into crystal clear base oil. Base oil, usually made from crude oil, is the main component of finished oils and plays a vital role in the quality of the finished passenger vehicle engine oil. The base oil is produced at the Pearl GTL plant in Qatar, a partnership between Shell and Qatar Petroleum.

