J.D. Power names Fort Wayne Assembly highest quality in the Americas

General Motors Fort Wayne Truck Assembly plant today earned the prestigious J.D. Power Gold Plant Quality Award and was recognized as delivering the highest-ranked automotive manufacturing quality in the Americas in 2017. The Chevrolet Silverado, Silverado HD and GMC Sierra and Sierra HD are produced at Fort Wayne Assembly.

“Our team builds the most exceptional full-size trucks in the business, assembling each vehicle as if it were our very own,” said Michael Thomas, Fort Wayne Assembly plant manager. “The men and women at Fort Wayne Assembly put the customer at the center of everything they do. Our customers can be assured that they have invested in a truck that will both delight and safely transport them and their loved ones for years.”

In addition to the plant quality award, the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado and Silverado HD earned Initial Quality segment awards. This marks the third consecutive year for Silverado and second consecutive year for Silverado HD.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.