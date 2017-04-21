Conformance test solutions to incite evolution in V2X communication

Michael Nash looks into Spirent’s test solution that could help the OEMs move forward with vehicle-to-everything communication

Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, or the passing of information between vehicles and any alternative connected entity, could provide a long list of benefits to both the automotive industry and to society in general. As a result, many OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers and tech companies are currently developing V2X solutions, most of which are yet to reach the market.

Before they do, the reliability and performance of these systems must be rigorously checked to ensure the safety of drivers, occupants, road users and the general public. As such, companies that provide testing solutions for communication platforms could see a rise in demand for their products….