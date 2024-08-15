Karma Automotive Goes All-In with Intel for a Software-Defined Future

Why It Matters: The automotive industry is at a pivotal moment. The transition from legacy vehicle architecture to all electric and software-defined, is crucial, but comes with challenges in profitability, energy efficiency and scalability. Karma, free from the constraints of legacy systems, is seizing this opportunity and partnering with Intel to redefine the shift toward a true software-defined architecture.

In addition to realizing the full potential of a software-defined vehicle architecture (SDVA) across the Karma portfolio, beginning with the Karma Kaveya super coupe in 2026, in the collaboration with Intel, Karma plans to release open standards for SDVA for the betterment of the industry at large. The company will also offer a business-to-business SDVA solution to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

Karma Automotive President Marques McCammon said: “Together, we’re harnessing the combined might of Intel’s technological prowess and Karma’s ultra-luxury vehicle expertise to co-develop a revolutionary software-defined vehicle architecture. This isn’t just about realizing Karma’s full potential; it’s about creating a blueprint for the entire industry. We’re not just building exceptional vehicles, we’re paving the way for a new era of automotive innovation and offering a roadmap for those ready to make the leap.”

How It Works: Karma’s partnership with Intel transcends mere component integration. Karma is leveraging Intel’s technology in three transformative areas:

Intelligent Workload Management: Intel’s AI-enabled system-on-chip (SoC) serves as the brain of the vehicle, dynamically managing resources and optimizing performance.

Intelligent Energy Management: The Intel Power Management SoC maximizes efficiency for inverters, chargers and converters, maximizing battery life and performance.

Workload Consolidation: Intel’s software-defined Zonal Controllers streamline the electrical architecture, simplifying complexity and increasing overall efficiency.

About the System-Level Advantage: Karma’s holistic approach provides benefits that isolated solutions cannot achieve. This collaboration paves the way for a future where:

Vehicles learn individual driving styles, optimizing power delivery for maximum efficiency.

Cars intelligently respond to the driving environment, adjusting range estimates and issuing warnings based on real-time data such as temperature and terrain.

Systems proactively adjust based on learned models and real-time needs, enhancing the overall functionality.

How It’s a Blueprint for the Future: Intel’s scalable portfolio makes this innovative approach applicable to any vehicle class. This partnership exemplifies a new industry step change, setting a standard for the future of automotive design and technology.

