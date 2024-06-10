Applied EV selects CISSOID’s SiC Inverter Control Module to drive autonomous vehicle Electric motors

Applied EV enters an agreement with a supply chain partner for its computer-controlled e-motor technology

Applied EV, a leader in vehicle control system technologies for Software Defined Machines™, announced today they have selected CISSOID’s new CXT-ICM3SA series of Silicon Carbide Inverter Control Modules (ICMs) to drive their latest generation of autonomous vehicle E-motors.

Dedicated to the E-mobility market, CISSOID’s software-powered SiC ICMs are augmented with onboard programmable hardware, accelerating the response time to critical events, off-loading the processor cores and enhancing functional safety.

The ICM is integrated into Applied EV’s Digital Backbone™, a centralised control systemcombining state-of-the-art software and hardware, setting a new benchmark for safety rated vehicles.

Applied EV’s CEO, Julian Broadbent, said “Both Applied EV and CISSOID recognise functional safety is critical in the development and deployment of autonomous vehicles. The partnership integrates CISSOID’s ICMs into our Digital Backbone, allowing for a faster development cycle, giving our customer the safest vehicle in the shortest time possible.”

CISSOID’s CEO, Dave Hutton, said: “We are excited to embark on this collaborative journey with Applied EV to drive innovation in e-mobility. By combining our expertise in electric motor design with Applied EV’s proficiency in software and vehicle integration, the aim is to deliver a game-changing electric motor drive platform for the future of mobility together.”

The collaboration underscores the shared commitment to driving positive change in the automotive industry and contributing to a more sustainable future for transportation globally.

Source: Applied EV