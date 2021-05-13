The world’s truck manufacturers – 2021 edition

This report is a proven and reliable global truck industry reference tool and is a necessity for those involved in competitor analysis and strategic planning in the global commercial vehicle industry and anyone needing an understanding of this important industry sector. It is divided into three main sections:
Industry review
An analysis of the structure and profitability of the world’s truck industry, looking at the performance of the sector through its demand cycles. The current pressures shaping the industry are detailed and their implications discussed, including mergers, acquisitions and alliances, environmental legislation and the push to establish leadership in emerging markets.
Company profiles
For each of the key truck manufacturing groups the report provides comprehensive profiles analysing the major operational issues including:
- Performance – Discusses recent results in detail, comparing them with historical results and charting revenue and profit trends
- Business structure – Evaluates the businesses strategy, structure and planned development
- Markets – Unit sales by market over recent years are presented and sales plans discussed
- Models – Current model ranges and product development plans are discussed
- Production strategy – Unit production data is provided along with capacity expansion and consolidation plans
- Notes on the accounts – Identifies the pitfalls to be avoided when interpreting the financial data for each company
Financial statistics
The backbone of the report is the supporting database of financial statistics and performance ratios covering all the world’s major truck manufacturers and their key subsidiaries from 1983 onwards. This comprehensive database provides an unrivalled source of information, putting into perspective the current performance in the global truck industry.
For ease of comparison and understanding, the financial statistics for each manufacturer are provided both in a common currency (euros) and the native currency. Applying each of the 30 performance ratios most commonly used by analysts, the report allows users to assess thoroughly, the strengths and weaknesses for each group and across the groups.
Table of contents:
- Chapter 1: The global truck industry
- Chapter 2: Ashok Leyland
- Chapter 3: Daimler Trucks
- Chapter 4: Hino Motors
- Chapter 5: Isuzu Motors
- Chapter 6: Iveco
- Chapter 7: MAN Truck & Bus
- Chapter 8: Mitsubishi Fuso Truck & Bus
- Chapter 9: Navistar International Corp.
- Chapter 10: Paccar
- Chapter 11: Renault Trucks
- Chapter 12: Scania
- Chapter 13: Tata Motors
- Chapter 14: Traton
- Chapter 15: UD Trucks
- Chapter 16: Volvo Trucks & Buses
- Chapter 17: Other Truck Manufacturers
- Appendices
- Appendix 1: Methodology & exchange rates
- Appendix 2: European, US & Chinese market data
- Appendix 3: Financial statistics & key ratios (€) (spreadsheet in Excel)
- Appendix 4: Financial statistics & key ratios (native currency) (spreadsheet in Excel)
- Appendix 5: Truck production by group & sector (spreadsheet in Excel)
- Appendix 6: Exchange rates (spreadsheet in Excel)
List of figures
- Figure 1: Global demand for >6t trucks
- Figure 2: Global truck sales, regional share 1996-2020
- Figure 3: New truck sales (6t-plus) worldwide by region, 2012-2021(000s)
- Figure 4: New heavy truck sales (16t-plus) worldwide by region, 2012-2021(000s)
- Figure 5: 5-year average operating margins of the major truck manufacturers, 2016-2020
- Figure 6: 10-year average operating margins of the major truck manufacturers, 2011-2020
- Figure 7: Truck production (6t-plus) by manufacturer, 2020
- Figure 8: Truck production (16t-plus) by manufacturer, 2020
- Figure 9: Daimler Trucks & Buses* revenue & operating profit margin trend
- Figure 10: Daimler revenue by division
- Figure 11: Daimler truck & bus* sales by market(000s)
- Figure 12: Hino revenue & operating profit trend
- Figure 13: Hino net income trend
- Figure 14: Hino sales
- Figure 15: Isuzu revenue & operating profit trend
- Figure 16: Isuzu net profit trend
- Figure 17: Isuzu sales (built-up units)
- Figure 18: Isuzu HCV unit sales including KD sets
- Figure 19: Iveco revenue & operating profit trend
- Figure 20: Fiat Group (pre-break-up) revenue by division (%)
- Figure 21: CNH Industrial, revenue by division 2020
- Figure 22: Iveco unit sales by market
- Figure 23: Iveco sales by range, 2010-2020
- Figure 24: MAN Group revenue by division, 2009-2018
- Figure 25: Navistar pre-tax profit and US industry sales, 1983-2020
- Figure 26: Navistar revenue & profit contribution by division, 2003-2012
- Figure 27: Navistar revenue & profit contribution by division, 2011-2014
- Figure 28: Navistar revenue & profit contribution by division, 2014-2020
- Figure 29: Navistar unit sales
- Figure 30: Global sales index 1987 = 100 - Navistar, Paccar & Volvo (Navistar: years to October)
- Figure 31: Navistar’s share of North American sectors
- Figure 32: Paccar (Manufacturing) revenue & operating profit trend
- Figure 33: Paccar net profit trend
- Figure 34: Paccar revenue & profit by division
- Figure 35: Paccar MX engines, cumulative production (000s)
- Figure 36: Paccar revenue by division (index: 2005 = 100)
- Figure 37: Scania revenue by division, 2011-2020 (%)
- Figure 38: Tata Motors, sales
- Figure 39: Nissan Diesel (unconsolidated) revenue & operating profit trend
- Figure 40: Nissan Diesel (unconsolidated) net profit trend
- Figure 41: Nissan Diesel revenue by division (%)
- Figure 42: Nissan Diesel, unit sales
- Figure 43: Volvo truck & bus revenue & operating profit trend
- Figure 44: Volvo Group revenue by division
- Figure 45: Volvo Truck consolidated sales by region
- Figure 46: Volvo Group truck sales by market (including non-consolidated)
- Figure 47: Positioning of truck brands in Volvo Group
- Figure 48: Volvo Trucks North America, captive engine share
- Figure 49: Volvo Trucks North America, I-Shift share (%)
- Figure 50: Volvo Trucks North America, M-shift share
- Figure 51: Spreadsheet structure
- Figure 52: Exchange rates - units of currency per euro
- Figure 53: Value of export earnings in foreign currency
- Figure 54: New truck & bus registrations (000s), EU+EFTA markets
- Figure 55: US truck retail sales by weight class
- Figure 56: US weight classes
- Figure 57: Chinese truck production by segment, 2015-2020
- Figure 58: Sales (000s) and shares of Top-3 Chinese truck manufacturers by segment, 2020
