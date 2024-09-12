Mercedes-Benz model plans and production forecast to 2028

The latest vehicle manufacturer strategy report by Automotive World examines Mercedes-Benz’s future model plans and forecasts its production output for the period to 2028

Research: Mercedes-Benz model plans and production forecast to 2028

This report is an essential source of information for anyone with interest in the operational activities and performance of Mercedes-Benz.

The study contains an overview of the company, plus details of its strategic plans and sales, brand strategies and product development.

Accompanying the report is an XL file containing a five-year production forecast and details of Mercedes-Benz’s future model plans.

Table of contents

  • Executive summary
  • Chapter 1: Company overview and strategic objectives
  • Chapter 2: Sales, brand strategy and model plans
  • Appendices (excel)
    • Model plans
    • Production by brand and model (2019-2023)
    • Production forecasts by brand and model (2024-2028)

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here