Mercedes-Benz model plans and production forecast to 2028

This report is an essential source of information for anyone with interest in the operational activities and performance of Mercedes-Benz.
The study contains an overview of the company, plus details of its strategic plans and sales, brand strategies and product development.
Accompanying the report is an XL file containing a five-year production forecast and details of Mercedes-Benz’s future model plans.
Table of contents
- Executive summary
- Chapter 1: Company overview and strategic objectives
- Chapter 2: Sales, brand strategy and model plans
- Appendices (excel)
- Model plans
- Production by brand and model (2019-2023)
- Production forecasts by brand and model (2024-2028)