Mercedes-Benz model plans and production forecast to 2028

The latest vehicle manufacturer strategy report by Automotive World examines Mercedes-Benz’s future model plans and forecasts its production output for the period to 2028

£225.00 – Add to Cart Checkout Added to basket

This report is an essential source of information for anyone with interest in the operational activities and performance of Mercedes-Benz.

The study contains an overview of the company, plus details of its strategic plans and sales, brand strategies and product development.

Accompanying the report is an XL file containing a five-year production forecast and details of Mercedes-Benz’s future model plans.

Table of contents