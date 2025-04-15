Volvo Trucks recalls over 5,000 trucks over hazard switch

Volvo Trucks is recalling 5,257 VN trucks from model years 2023 through 2026 in North Americadue to a defect in the hazard switch backlight. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the issue causes the backlighting of the hazard switch to become inoperative, thereby violating Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 101, “Controls and Displays.”
