ZF: Connecting trailers to new levels of efficiency

New trailer solution combines ZF’s advanced brake and tire pressure monitoring trailer systems with telematics by ZF's SCALAR cloud platform

Designed to comply with the latest GDPR (EU) and UN ECE regulation R141, ZF’s trailer telematics solution is able to generate higher levels of efficiencies through real-time data-enriched operational insights. Trailer performance and reliability can be improved for the benefit of trailer OEMs and trailer fleet operators. Trailer builders can also improve their production processes, customer service and trailer designs, while generating cost savings. Fleet managers can also benefit by being able to optimize fuel efficiency and driver effectiveness.

“Drawing on ZF’s nearly five decades of experience in developing trailer technologies, we continue to innovate through our smart components, digital solutions and services that support trailer builders, fleet operators and leasing companies,” said Christiaan Verschueren, Vice President Trailer Solutions. “By being able to access technical data relating to the performance of their trailers, manufacturers can further enhance their designs to develop more robust and reliable trailers for their customers.”

Hjalmar Van Raemdonck, Head of Digital Solutions at ZF said: “This package leverages ZF’s competences in advanced trailer components and combines them with our digital capabilities to create a solution that offers many advantages for both trailer OEMs and fleet operators.

“By linking the system components via our SCALAR cloud platform, they become interconnected assets that improve efficiency and reduce costs.”

In welcoming the ZF’s new trailer telematics package, Constancio Villodre, CEO of Parcisa, spanish manufacturer of stainless steel and aluminum road tankers, said: “Under the name ‘Parcisa Connect’ the new connected trailer solution allows customers to remotely control their entire fleet, thanks to a suite of data and tools that will facilitate their planning and routing, improve their service time management, their communication with drivers, while enabling eco-driving and obtain accurate diagnostics.”

SOURCE: ZF