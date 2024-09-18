ZF and Farizon deepen strategic partnership to drive new energy truck innovation

ZF will become a full system supplier to Farizon for the development of its cutting-edge range of new energy intelligent trucks

ZF and Farizon have announced an expansion of their strategic partnership upon signing a Memorandum of Understanding at the IAA Transportation 2024. Under the theme of “Safe, Smart and Sustainable Journey to Farther Horizons”, this agreement aims to accelerate the industrialization of ZF’s advanced technologies for Farizon’s new energy vehicles.

This collaboration builds on a strategic partnership established in June to support Farizon, a leading new energy commercial vehicle manufacturer under the Geely Holding Group, to develop its new energy methanol-hydrogen and electric powered commercial vehicles.

The enhanced cooperation will cover solutions for energy consumption optimization, truck-trailer safety and higher levels of intelligence, supported by ZF’s transmissions, e-mobility solutions, braking, suspension, steering, and ADAS technologies. These technologies will be applied not only to heavy-duty trucks but also to Farizon’s full range of vehicles.

Additionally, the cooperation also extends to the establishment and improvement of the entire methanol-hydrogen ecosystem, jointly accelerating the transformation of the new energy industry. Methanol-hydrogen fuel offers high energy density, cost-effectiveness and emissions benefits, making it a versatile and sustainable alternative to traditional fuels.

“This cooperation demonstrates the commitment of both parties to technological innovation and market development,” says Prof. Dr. Peter Laier, Member of the ZF Board of Management and responsible for the Commercial Vehicle Solutions Division. “As the leading supplier of one-stop-shop solutions to the commercial vehicles industry, ZF is committed to combining technical expertise with flexible and open technology approaches to drive industry innovation and meet the needs of various transportation scenarios.”

“The development of methanol-hydrogen-electric technology will provide the commercial vehicle industry with cleaner and more efficient new energy solutions, and we believe that deepening the cooperation between our two companies will help drive the entire industry towards a more sustainable future,” added Professor Dr. Peter Laier.

Mike Fan, CEO, Farizon, said: ”Sustainable development has become a global consensus. ZF and Farizon are leaders in their respective fields, and their comprehensive strategic cooperation will provide cleaner, more economical and more efficient solutions for commercial vehicle users in China and around the world, accelerating a new future for zero-carbon road transportation.”

SOURCE: ZF