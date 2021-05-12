Zero emissions, zero limits: GMC Hummer EV levels up in off-road testing on legendary Moab trails

The quiet revolution continues as the GMC HUMMER EV Pickup goes through its rigorous off-road testing in the lead-up to its production debut this fall

Watch as the GMC HUMMER EV team puts the world's first all-electric supertruck through its paces on challenging trails near Moab, Utah, proving its off-road capability.

Traversing legendary trails across Moab, the team’s testing and calibration included Adaptive Air Suspension hardware, Extract Mode1, Terrain Mode, One-Pedal Driving2 control, e4WD and torque distribution, eLockers, stability control, rear steering, CrabWalk3 and more.

Available Terrain Mode, part of the GMC HUMMER EV’s Drive Mode Control, will offer two braking calibrations, with a mild braking option for two-foot driving and a purpose-designed One-Pedal Driving2 control in low-speed off-road driving. As pioneered by General Motors for other electric vehicles, One-Pedal Driving enables the driver to accelerate and decelerate using only the accelerator pedal. With Terrain Mode, that same One-Pedal Driving control is adapted with unique calibrations for speed-limited off-road driving, helping the driver to negotiate steep grades, rock crawling and other challenging terrain without having to toggle between the accelerator and brake pedal.

“One-Pedal Driving offers a great feeling of control by optimizing the regenerative braking, friction braking and drive motor torque all through the accelerator pedal,” said Aaron Pfau, GMC HUMMER EV lead development engineer. “Drivers will quickly realize the benefits once they try it off-road.”

When the road gets tough, the upcoming available Extract Mode1 feature enables the Adaptive Air Suspension height to be raised approximately 6 inches in order to help the GMC HUMMER EV negotiate extreme off-road situations, such as clearing large boulders and fording deeper water.

“The GMC HUMMER EV was a blank slate that was filled out by a dedicated team of engineers who are hardcore off-road enthusiasts,” said Pfau. “Features like One-Pedal Driving2, Terrain Mode and Extract Mode1 result in an absolute off-road beast that will take you to new places.”

2022 HUMMER EV EDITION 1 PICKUP OFF-ROAD DRIVING SPECIFICATIONS

Standard Settings Terrain Mode Available Extract Mode Wheelbase (in. / mm): 135.6 / 3445 135.6 / 3445 135.6 / 3445 Vehicle length (in. / mm): 216.8 / 5507 216.8 / 5507 216.8 / 5507 Width w/o mirrors (in. / mm): 86.7 / 2201 86.7 / 2201 86.7 / 2201 Width w/ mirrors (in. / mm): 93.7 / 2380 93.7 / 2380 93.7 / 2380 Max ground clearance (in. / mm): 10.1 / 257 11.9 / 302 15.9 / 404 Front overhang (in. / mm): 34.7 / 881 34.7 / 881 34.7 / 881 Rear overhang (in. / mm): 46.5 / 1181 46.5 / 1181 46.5 / 1181 Max approach angle (deg.): 41.5 44.3 49.7 Max departure angle (deg.): 31.6 33.7 38.4 Breakover angle (deg.): 22.3 25.4 32.2 Water fording depth (in. / mm): 26 / 660 28 / 711 32 / 813 Track width (in. / mm): 73.3 / 1863

(front and rear) 73.3 / 1863

(front and rear) 73.3 / 1863

(front and rear) Turning circle – 2-wheel steering (ft. / m): 44.3 / 13.5 44.3 / 13.5 — Turning circle – 4-wheel steering

(ft. / m): 37.1 / 11.3 37.1 / 11.3 — Suspension travel (in. / mm): 13 / 330

(front and rear) 13 / 330

(front and rear) —

Stay tuned for updates on the GMC HUMMER EV testing and development journey. More information and reservation details are available at www.gmc.com/HummerEV.

1Late availability. Model year 2022 Edition 1 Pickup models will require a no-charge software update. Standard on model-year 2023 Edition 1 Pickup models.

2Always use the brake pedal when you need to stop urgently.

3Limited to low speeds. Standard feature on Edition 1, EV3X and EV2X. Read the vehicle Owner’s Manual for important feature limitations and information.

SOURCE: GMC