Zeekr’s state-of-the-art electric vehicles come to Norway

Zeekr is launching in Norway, as the brand continues its strategic growth within Europe, following successful launches in the Netherlands and Sweden

Global premium electric mobility technology brand Zeekr is bringing its state-of-the-art smart electric vehicles to Norway. The all-electric Zeekr 001 shooting brake and Zeekr X compact SUV will be available to order later this month. The first customer deliveries will take place by the end of this year.

Norway is one of the world’s most developed EV markets. Launching here is a crucial strategic milestone in Zeekr’s Europe strategy, following the successful establishment of the brand in the Netherlands and Sweden last year. Having delivered around 340,000 EVs globally, Zeekr is a leader in e-mobility. The brand’s arrival in Norway will further drive its sustainable growth.

Zeekr Europe Chief Commercial Officer, Lothar Schupet, said: “We’re delighted to be launching our brand in Norway. This is a very important market for us, and our top-notch electric vehicles will be matched to a first-class customer experience, delivered through our new retailer network – a first for Zeekr in Europe. Norway is one of the most advanced EV markets in the world, and I can’t wait to see our first EVs on the road here before the end of this year.”

The Zeekr 001 and Zeekr X deliver a compelling blend of distinctive design, high-end technology, long range and strong performance. Norway is a key EV market where more than 80% of new car sales are electric. For this, Zeekr has developed a hand-picked retailer network across the country, ensuring a seamless experience for customers from test drives and configuration to orders and services. Partners in the network, opening from October, will start with Premium Cars Stor-Oslo, followed by dealerships in other major cities in due course. These will be complemented by a network of Zeekr-authorized service centres and workshops.

Zeekr’s world-class quality offers customers with full peace of mind. New Zeekr vehicle in Norway comes with a 5 year/100,000 km vehicle warranty, which can be extended to an additional 5 years/100,000 km if following the recommended service and maintenance schedule at Zeekr retailers or Zeekr-authorized service centres and workshops.

For Zeekr, effortless experience of public charging is an essential element of EV ownership. Hence, we have partnered with Plugsurfing, allowing our customers to access more than 800,000 charging points throughout Europe via the Zeekr Charge App and charging RFID card. The app shows nearby chargers, can be used to start and stop the charging session, and manages billing and receipts.

Zeekr 001

The Zeekr 001’s imposing stance and purposeful, streamlined form – optimized aerodynamically to enhance range and refinement – signal the vehicle’s performance and agility. With 400kW (544hp), 686Nm of peak output, and a 100kWh battery pack, dual-motor all-wheel drive Performance and Privilege models can accelerate from 0-100km/h in a breathtaking 3.8 seconds. The sophisticated chassis is designed to offer outstanding driving dynamics, proven by setting four Guinness World Records for EVs, including the fastest drift and the fastest slalom.

Equipped with the same 100kWh battery, the single motor rear-wheel drive Long Range version can travel up to 620km (WLTP)1 on a single charge, making range anxiety a thing of the past. Capable of 200kW DC fast charging, charging from 10-80% SoC takes only 30 minutes2. The powerful 22KW AC on-board charger can fully replenish the battery from 0-100% SoC in only five and a half hours2.

Zeekr X

Created for adventures in the city and beyond, the Zeekr X has a stunningly pure, perfectly executed design, and within its compact dimensions is a spacious, luxurious interior offering technologies and features usually found in larger vehicles, such as an augmented reality head-up display, a super-fast 5G infotainment system, and massage seats upholstered in sustainable PU fabrics.

For those who seek driving experience, the dual-motor, all-wheel drive Privilege model’s 315kW (428hp) and 543Nm of instant, electrifying torque enables it to accelerate from 0-100km/h in an incredible 3.8 seconds. The single motor, rear-wheel drive Long Range model can deliver up to 446km of range (WLTP)1. Complementing the 150kW DC charging, which can replenish the battery from 10-80% SoC in less than 30 minutes2, the standard 22kW AC on-board charger can fully charge the battery from empty in only four hours2.

(Zeekr 001: Combined power consumption in kWh/100km: 17.3-18.5 (WLTP). Combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 0. Zeekr X: Combined power consumption in kWh/100km: 16.4-17.3 (WLTP). Combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 0).

1 Range according to the WLTP drive cycle under controlled conditions. Real-world range may vary, dependent on vehicle and battery condition, actual route, environmental conditions, driving style, load, wheel and tyre specification, and optional equipment and accessories fitted

2 Charging times will vary according to factors including the charging equipment, ambient temperature, battery temperature, battery state of charge, and age and condition of the battery and the vehicle

SOURCE: Zeekr