XPO Logistics and Mazda work together in the UK to reduce CO2 emissions across their distribution partnership

XPO, a leading provider of innovative and sustainable transport and logistics solutions, has joined its long-term partner, Mazda UK, to work towards cutting CO2 emissions from Mazda’s parts distribution network

XPO, a leading provider of innovative and sustainable transport and logistics solutions, has joined its long-term partner, Mazda UK, to work towards cutting CO2 emissions from Mazda’s parts distribution network.

David Wilson Green, customer service director, Mazda UK, said: “At Mazda, we are working to reduce CO2 emissions across our business, and it’s great to see the work XPO Logistics is doing to help reduce emissions in our UK supply chain. We are pleased that both companies share the same ethos of reducing the carbon footprint of their businesses.”

In the UK and Ireland, the XPO distribution fleet has 200 trucks running on Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO). HVO is an entirely renewable fuel produced from vegetable oil, tallow or used cooking oil. It is odourless, non-toxic, and made from 100% renewable waste. HVO-powered trucks emit up to 90% less CO2 than their traditional diesel counterparts.

XPO currently uses this biofuel across nine percent of its total fleet, and it has installed a tank for HVO at its Motherwell site to make it easier to use this biofuel in more significant numbers of its vehicles.

Dan Myers, managing director – UK and Ireland, XPO Logistics, said: “Over the years, Mazda and XPO have built a genuine, long-term partnership working together to successfully tackle multiple challenges from Brexit to the pandemic. When faced with such an ambitious objective as decarbonising supply chains, both organisations understood that working together was the only way to make meaningful progress. That’s why we’re working as a single, focused team to eliminate CO2 from Mazda’s UK logistics operations.”

XPO is a market leader in the automotive aftermarket sales transport sector, servicing 65% of the UK’s automotive industry. The company´s shared user services are highly flexible from a volume and cost perspective and operate the most environmentally responsible solutions.

XPO’s innovative service offerings include technology-enabled truckload, less-than-truckload, truck brokerage, managed transport, last mile, and freight forwarding. In addition, the company tailors its solutions to customer-specific needs across a range of consumer, trade, and industrial sectors and world-class events.

SOURCE: XPO