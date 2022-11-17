Xos signs dealership agreement with Foley Equipment Company

Foley to offer full suite of Xos vehicles and service in Western Kansas

Xos, Inc., a leading technology company that provides fleet services, software solutions, and manufactures Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric commercial vehicles, today announced it has signed a dealership agreement with Foley Equipment Company (“Foley”), a leading equipment dealer in the Midwest. Foley will sell Xos’ flagship Class 5 and 6 stepvan, medium-duty Class 6 and 7 chassis cab MDXT™, and heavy-duty Class 8 electric trailer HDXT™, as well as provide service across Western Kansas.

“We’re thrilled to further expand our footprint in the Midwest with this dealership agreement with the industry-leading Foley team,” said Jessica Savage, Head of Distribution at Xos.

Foley is a truck sales and services dealership with 15 locations across the Midwest. The company offers a broad line of Caterpillar and Allied Construction equipment and power generation, as well as SITECH construction technology solutions.

“We at Foley are dedicated to providing our customers with the best available trucks, service, and trucking technology on the market today,” noted Foley President and CEO Ann Konecny. “The energy transition allows us to leverage our expertise in power generation with our long history in the truck market. As one of the leaders in electric trucks, Xos was a natural partner for us.”

With Foley, the Xos dealership network now comprises five dealers across North America and over 50 dealership locations.

