Xos secures purchase order for 30 battery-electric stepvans from Alsco

Xos, Inc., a leading technology company which provides fleet services, software solutions, and manufactures Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric commercial vehicles, today announced it has secured a purchase order for 30 of its 100% battery-electric stepvans from global uniform and linen rental services company Alsco Uniforms. The 30 vehicles will be split and deployed across several of Alsco’s California laundry processing facilities as follows: nine vehicles to Santa Rosa, nine vehicles to San Jose, seven vehicles to San Francisco, three vehicles to Concord, and two vehicles to Los Angeles.

“We’re thrilled to add Alsco to the Xos ecosystem and expand our footprint within the uniform and linen services industry,” said Jose Castañeda, Vice President of Business Development at Xos.

In its most recent sustainability report, Alsco Uniforms outlined its latest efforts and results in building a more sustainable business, including a reduction of water use by 50% over the last 10 years, the elimination of paper waste by implementing an online account management system, and an investment in American-made fabrics with life cycles of up to 80% longer than imported linens.

“We are thrilled to add the Xos stepvans to our nationwide fleet,” said Tim Stuewer, Director of Operations Support at Alsco. “The move to fleet electrification is an important pillar of our ESG initiative. We’ve been impressed by the vehicles that Xos has built and we’re looking forward to using them to make uniform, linen, floor mat, first aid and restroom supply deliveries to our many customers in California.”

