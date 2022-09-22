Xos expands offering of Xos energy solutions with mobile chargers; Secures purchase order from Morgan Services, Inc.

Five charger models offered as portable, stand-alone, or wall-mounted available now

Xos, Inc., a leading technology company that provides fleet services, software solutions, and manufactures Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric commercial vehicles, today announced a new offering to Xos Energy Solutions™, its business unit focused on comprehensive infrastructure and consulting services: a suite of Xos DC Fast Chargers that are compatible with both passenger and commercial electric vehicles, enabling a wide range of applications.

The five chargers include: a 30kW portable EV charger, a 30kW wall-mount EV charger, a 60kW EV charger, a 150kW EV charger, and a 300kW EV charger. For fleet owners and operators, the chargers can be monitored through the Xosphere™ fleet management platform, enabling operators to remotely observe and maintain charging profiles and schedules to optimize total cost of ownership. Learn more about Xos DC Fast Chargers in this video: https://youtu.be/UaxAFVgcU9M

Charger Connectivity Connector Type Features Dimensions 30kW EV Wall Mount Charger 3G/4G/WiFi/ Ethernet CCS1 10” Touchscreen, 16 ft. or 24 ft. Cable Length 28” x 24” x 9.8” 30kW EV Portable Charger 3G/4G/WiFi/ Ethernet CCS1 10” Touchscreen, 16 ft. or 24 ft. Cable Length 28” x 24” x 9.8” 60kW EV Charger 3G/4G/WiFi/ Ethernet CCS1 10” Touchscreen, 16 ft. or 24 ft. Cable Length 215” x 31.5” x 64” 150kW EV Charger 3G/4G/WiFi/ Ethernet CCS1 10” Touchscreen, 16 ft. Cable Length 215” x 31.5” x 64” 300kW Liquid Cooling EV Charger 3G/4G/WiFi/ Ethernet CCS1 10” Touchscreen, 16 ft. Cable Length 215” x 31.5” x 64”

“The availability, portability, and convenience of the Xos DC Fast Chargers makes them the perfect solution to fit any electric fleet’s needs,” said Kyle Garvin, Director of Sales for Xos Energy Solutions™. “We’re committed to providing our fleet customers with the best charging solutions and fleet management tools so they can keep uptime high and continue seeing greater savings on total cost of ownership.”

Additionally, Xos has secured a purchase order from Morgan Services, Inc., a Chicago-based linen and uniform rental services provider, for nine Xos DC Fast Chargers. Morgan Services is a family-owned company that has been in business for over 130 years. The nine chargers will be installed in Morgan Services locations in Los Angeles.

Xos DC Fast Chargers will be offered as part of Xos Energy Solutions™ alongside the Xos Hub™ mobile charging station and Xos Serve, an on-demand infrastructure-as-a-service platform that includes site evaluations, energy storage development and installation, and energy consulting services.

