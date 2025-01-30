Xaar’s innovative inkjet technology enables new generation of EV battery coatings

Xaar, a leader in industrial inkjet technology, is driving advancements in electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing with improvements in safety, efficiency, and sustainability

Through its partnerships with Shifang Intelligent Manufacturing Technology and Shenzhen Omijia Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., traditional coating methods are being replaced with Xaar’s innovative inkjet technology, powered by its Xaar eX and Nitrox eX printheads.

The electric vehicle market’s rapid growth is driving increased demand for battery packs capable of withstanding higher voltages. As a result, effective coatings are essential for providing robust protection against the heat generated during high-voltage charging and preventing wear and tear caused by densely packed battery configurations. Traditional coating methods, such as PET film, have struggled to meet these demands, creating a barrier to improved battery performance.

As the first inkjet company to introduce a printhead specifically designed for the battery sector, Xaar provides advanced technologies – such as its TF Technology for consistent ink recirculation and Sure Flow self-cleaning to deliver reliable performance and simplified maintenance. Xaar’s High Laydown Technology also offers significant advantages for ink formulators, providing the flexibility to design high-performance coatings that ensure even, uniform layers that are essential for battery safety and durability.

Based in Guangdong Province, Shifang specialises in battery surface inspection and advanced self-developed visual algorithms. The company has successfully transitioned from traditional blue PET films to UV inkjet printing, leveraging Xaar’s printheads to provide cost-effective, environmentally conscious solutions.

Since adopting Xaar’s printheads, Shifang has achieved significant improvements, including a 30 per cent reduction in material costs compared to traditional coatings. With the mass production of Shifang’s self-developed inks on the horizon, potential savings could exceed 50 per cent. Additionally, the solution boasts an ink utilisation rate of over 99 per cent, driving greater efficiency and sustainability.

Similarly, Shenzhen Omijia Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., a leading manufacturer of smart equipment and precision fixtures for the EV battery industry, has also harnessed Xaar’s eX and Nitrox eX printheads to develop UV inkjet solutions that outperform traditional coating methods. Omijia’s technology addresses key challenges in lithium-ion battery insulation coatings, ensuring superior performance and compliance with stringent safety and sustainability benefits.

Zack Zhang, Founder and CEO of Shifang, stated: “Our collaboration with Xaar has undoubtedly led to groundbreaking advancements in battery insulation coating.

“By integrating Xaar’s eX printhead technology with our proprietary sensors and systems, we are delivering efficient, sustainable, and innovative manufacturing solutions.”

Henry Liu, General Manager of Omijia, said: “Traditional blue film coating methods no longer meet today’s stringent safety standards. With Xaar’s eX and Nitrox eX printheads, we have achieved exceptional stability and reliability.”

John Mills, CEO of Xaar, emphasised the importance of both these collaborations: “Our work with both Omijia and Shifang highlights Xaar’s commitment to advancing the EV industry by addressing critical challenges in battery manufacturing – from improving production efficiency to reducing environmental impact.

“Given the rapid growth of the electric vehicle market and the ongoing changes in battery manufacturing, the importance of innovation and collaboration cannot be overstated.

“We look forward to continuing our partnerships with Omijia and Shifang to drive further advancements and support the growth of the global battery industry.”

SOURCE: Xaar