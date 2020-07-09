Wuling launches Hong Guang V 1.2L MPV

Wuling has launched the new Hong Guang V 1.2L, the newest member of the popular Hong Guang multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) family.

The commercial vehicle comes with a powerful 1.2L DVVT naturally aspirated engine matched with a five-speed manual transmission. The engine generates 56 kW of maximum power and 110 Nm of maximum torque. With outstanding stability, power and fuel economy, it meets the China 6B emission standard.

The Hong Guang V 1.2L has a 2,850-millimeter wheelbase and a flatbed design that give it up to 4,300 liters of cargo space. The side middle door has a classic sliding design with a width of over 700 millimeters, making it convenient to load large items such as furniture and home appliances.

The floor in back is about 20% lower than the floor of its competitors, significantly increasing efficiency for commercial users. The five-piece leaf spring non-independent rear suspension makes the vehicle’s carrying capacity even stronger.

All three Hong Guang V 1.2L variants come with the anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD) and electric power steering (EPS). The model was put through 40,000 kilometers of comprehensive road tests and high- and low-temperature endurance testing.

SOURCE: Wuling