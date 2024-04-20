World premiere of the new top model Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE in Shanghai

E PERFORMANCE hybrid drive with 600 kW (816 hp) system output

On the sidelines of the Formula 1™ weekend in Shanghai, Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the new top model in its GT series. The extremely powerful E PERFORMANCE hybrid drive consisting of a V8 engine and electric motor ensures lightning-fast response to inputs along with emphatic power delivery. Innovative motorsport technology, inspired by the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, forms the basis of a unique motoring experience packed with performance and driving dynamics.

“From zero to 100 in 2.8 seconds – no AMG series model has ever sprinted that fast before. Given these values, it was clear that the world premiere of the new AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE had to take place on the sidelines of a Formula 1™ race. Our four-litre V8, combined with the performance hybrid system, makes the vehicle the top model in our GT family. The GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE combines enormous performance with a very dynamic driving experience and thus creates pure goosebumps. At the same time, the vehicle offers extensive equipment options and high-quality materials, making it one of the most exclusive performance-coupés on the market.” Michael Schiebe, CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH and Head of Business Units Mercedes-Benz G-Class & Mercedes Maybach

In the new AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE (energy consumption combined weighted: 12.6 kWh/100 km plus 8.2 l/100 km | fuel consumption combined discharged battery: 12.3 l/100 km | CO₂ emissions combined weighted: 188 g /km | CO₂ class combined weighted: G | CO₂ class discharged battery: G)[1], the 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine and the AMG Electric Drive Unit together generate a system output of 600 kW (816 hp) and a maximum torque of up to 1,420 Nm[2]. The rapid acceleration to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds and the top speed of 320 km/h underline the powerful performance. Systems such as the AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL suspension with semi-active roll stabilisation and active rear-axle steering ensure a wide spread between driving dynamics and everyday comfort.

E PERFORMANCE: Combustion engine at the front, electric motor at the rear

The drive train of the new AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE combines the AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine on the front axle with an electric drive unit on the rear axle. It integrates a 150 kW (204 hp), permanently excited synchronous electric motor with an electrically switched two-speed transmission and a mechanical rear axle limited-slip differential. The lightweight high-performance battery is also located above the rear axle. This compact design results in numerous advantages. The electric motor acts directly on the rear axle and can therefore convert its power more directly into propulsion. This provides an extra boost when starting off, accelerating or overtaking. As slip on the rear axle increases, the driving force of the electric motor is also transferred to the front wheels as required. The mechanical connection of the fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive makes this possible via the cardan shaft and drive shafts of the front wheels. The positioning on the rear axle improves the weight and axle load distribution in the vehicle and thus forms the basis for convincing handling.

Inspired by Formula 1™, developed in Affalterbach: the AMG High Performance battery

Batteries require a defined temperature for optimal power delivery. If they get too cold or too hot, they temporarily lose power or even have to be turned down to avoid damage if the temperature is too high. A uniform temperature control of the battery therefore has a decisive influence on its performance, service life and safety. Conventional cooling systems that only use air or cool the entire battery pack indirectly with water quickly reach their limits – especially as the requirements continue to increase due to ever more energy-dense cells.

The basis for the high performance of the AMG 400-volt battery is the innovative direct cooling: for the first time, the 560 cells are cooled individually. They are constantly surrounded by a high-tech coolant based on a non-flammable liquid. Compared to water, the coolant has a heat capacity that is two to three times higher and stores more thermal energy. For direct cooling, the AMG specialists had to develop new, millimetre-thin cooling shafts whose width corresponds to the height of the cylindrical cells.

The development of the lithium-ion energy storage system is overall inspired by technologies that have proven themselves in the Formula 1™ racing cars of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team. The AMG High Performance battery offers high performance that is regularly and successively available. This increases the overall performance of the AMG GT Coupé. Added to this is the rapid energy consumption and high-power density. The high-performance battery offers a capacity of 6.1 kWh, 70 kW continuous power and 150 kW peak power. Charging takes place via the installed 3.7 kW on-board charger with alternating current at a charging station, wall box or household socket. The battery is designed for rapid power delivery and consumption and enables 13 kilometres of purely electric travel (EAER).

Operating strategy: electrical power always available

The basic operating strategy is derived from the hybrid power pack of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula 1™ racing car. As in the premier class of motorsport, maximum propulsion is always available when the driver needs it – for example, to be able to accelerate powerfully out of corners or when overtaking. The electrical power can always be accessed and frequently reproduced through high recuperation performance and demand-based recharging. The independent battery concept enables the optimal compromise between maximum driving dynamics and efficiency. All components are perfectly co-ordinated with one another: the increase in performance can be experienced and measured immediately.

The eight AMG DYNAMIC SELECT driving programmes “Electric”, “Battery Hold”, “Comfort”, “Slippery”, “Sport”, “Sport+”, “RACE”, and “Individual” are precisely tailored to the new drive technology. They offer a wide range of driving experiences – from efficient to dynamic. The driving programmes adapt important parameters such as the response of the drive and transmission, the steering characteristic, the chassis damping or the sound. The programmes can be selected using the AMG button and the central display in the centre console or via the AMG steering wheel buttons.

The performance hybrid usually starts silently (“Silent Mode”) in the “Comfort” driving programme when the electric motor is switched on. The “Ready” icon in the instrument cluster signals that the vehicle is ready to drive. In addition, a powerful, sonorous, AMG-typical start-up sound is heard as acoustic feedback on the readiness to drive. It is radiated into the interior via the vehicle speakers. A light step on the accelerator pedal is enough for the AMG Performance Hybrid to start moving.

Recuperation can be selected in four stages

Because the High Performance battery is always in the optimal temperature window of around 45 degrees thanks to direct cooling, recuperation can also be optimised. Normally, a battery heats up a lot when the recuperation output is high, so energy recovery must be limited. Not so with direct cooling. Therefore, recuperation is already beginning in coasting mode without touching the brake pedal. This charges the battery and creates a braking torque. The wheel brakes are protected or, depending on the recuperation level and traffic situation, do not need to be activated at all.

Four different recuperation levels can be selected using the right AMG steering wheel button. This applies to all driving programmes with the exception of “Slippery”. In the highest level, so-called “one-pedal” driving is possible. Over 100 kW of power can be fed back into the battery. Another advantage of recuperation: the vehicle does not become faster when driving steeply downhill. The system works like an engine brake.

Active aerodynamics

The active aerodynamic element, which is hidden in the underbody in front of the engine, contributes to the easy-to-control driving behaviour. It is standard on the AMG GT top model. This carbon profile is an exclusive AMG development and protected by patents. It reacts to the position of the AMG driving programmes and automatically extends downwards by around 40 millimetres at a speed of 80 km/h. This creates the so-called Venturi effect, which additionally sucks the car onto the road and reduces the lift on the front axle.

Another active component is the extendable rear spoiler seamlessly integrated into the boot lid. It changes its position depending on the driving condition. The AMG aerodynamics team has adapted the control software for the AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE to the higher performance and modified numerous parameters. They include the driving speed, the longitudinal and lateral acceleration, and the steering speed in the calculation. Depending on the driving programme selected, the spoiler assumes five new angular positions from 80 km/h to either optimise driving stability or reduce air resistance.

AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL suspension with semi-active roll stabilisation

Also standard is the AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL suspension with semi-active roll stabilisation. The shock absorbers, which can be adjusted adaptively in rebound and compression, also have semi-active, interconnected hydraulic elements. They replace the conventional torsion bar transverse stabilisers and reduce body roll movements. The hydraulic connection of the damper chambers on all four wheels takes place via appropriate lines and the control valves within the adaptive dampers.

The connection of the four spring struts and the pressure regulation of the pump and switching valves allow a very wide roll spring rate while at the same time reducing rolling movements. To put it figuratively: every torsion bar from zero to rigid can be represented automatically. This increases comfort in everyday life because even unevenness on one side is compensated for. When cornering dynamically, the hydraulics also actively reduce camber loss. Thanks to the high camber rigidity, the coupé steers very precisely.

When driving straight ahead, the system opens completely depending on the driving programme and driving situation. The system compensates for one-sided obstacles that would otherwise lead to rolling movements. Drivers and passengers experience a significantly more comfortable driving experience. The lower rolling movements when cornering increase both comfort and driving dynamics. The characteristics of the driving behaviour in the individual driving programmes can also be further differentiated between comfort and sport.

Active rear-axle steering combines agility and stability

The AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE is also equipped with active rear-axle steering as standard. Depending on the speed, the rear wheels steer in either the opposite direction (up to 100 km/h) or the same direction (faster than 100 km/h) as the front wheels. The system therefore enables both agile and stable driving behaviour. These are characteristics that contrast with each other without rear-axle steering. Further advantages include easier vehicle control at the limit and less steering effort because the front wheel steering ratio is more direct.

Easy to control and stable: the AMG ceramic high-performance composite brake system

In keeping with the extreme performance values and the associated performance, the AMG ceramic high-performance composite brake system, with bronze-coloured 6-piston fixed calipers at the front and 1-piston floating calipers at the rear, comes as standard. Compared to AMG GT models with a pure combustion engine, it is larger in size: the carbon ceramic brake discs on the front axle measure 420 x 40 millimetres and on the rear axle 380 x 32 millimetres. The braking system impresses with truly short braking distances as well as maximum stability and fading stability under heavy use. It also scores points with its long service life. The lightweight material saves additional weight and reduces unsprung masses.

Visual modifications indicate the E PERFORMANCE drive

The exclusive distinguishing feature of the new two-door AMG GT series top model is the rear section. What is new here is the integrated plug-in loading flap and the model name highlighted in red. There are also grooved twin trapezoidal tailpipe trims on the outside. The “E PERFORMANCE” badge on the side indicates the drive. As standard, the hybrid rolls on 20-inch AMG light-alloy wheels in a 10-spoke design. They are aerodynamically optimised, painted tantalum grey and finished with a high-sheen finish. The dimensions on the front axle are 295/35 R 20 on 10.5 J x 20 and on the rear axle 305/35 R 20 on 11.0 J x 20.

As with the entire series, numerous paints and individual equipment details are also available for the hybrid version. The exterior can be further accentuated with numerous appearance packages. There is also another 20-inch light alloy wheel and 21-inch forged wheels in various designs and colour variants.

Driver-focused interior with extensive choice options

The interior serves the sporty target group as well as customers who value maximum comfort. The cockpit design, right down to the portrait format display in the centre console, is focused on the driver and impresses with a harmonious overall impression. The practical dimension concept with optional 2+2 seats offers generous space in the interior.

One of many highlights in the interior is the electrically adjustable AMG sports seats. They combine good lateral support with high long-distance comfort. Three massage programmes ensure excellent long-distance comfort. This can be increased even further: The ENERGIZING Package Plus combines seating functions and lighting moods to create relaxing comfort programmes. The optional AMG performance seats with integrated headrests and ventilation openings in the seat backs are even sportier.

The large selection of seat covers reflects the range from comfortable to performance-oriented features. One- and two-tone Nappa leather is included, as is particularly elegant MANUFAKTUR leather Nappa upholstery with diamond quilting. The sporty side is emphasised by the combination of Nappa leather with MICROCUT microfibre and contrasting topstitching in yellow or red.

Extensive customisation options with the MANUFAKTUR programme

MANUFAKTUR is the individualisation offer for exclusive paintwork and high-quality interior fittings. Selected materials and craftsmanship offer the opportunity to make the new AMG GT Coupé even more personal.

The range for the AMG GT contains now nine new MANUFAKTUR varnishes, which complement the previous range: the three plain colours MANUFAKTUR vintage blue uni, MANUFAKTUR silicon grey uni and MANUFAKTUR desert sand uni. In addition, the two metallic colours MANUFAKTUR orange flame metallic and MANUFAKTUR rubellite red metallic are available. Four matt paints are also added: MANUFAKTUR night black magno, MANUFAKTUR high-tech silver magno, MANUFAKTUR graphite grey magno[3] and MANUFAKTUR copper orange magno.

The MANUFAKTUR interior package is available in seven MANUFAKTUR colour variants: MANUFAKTUR classic red/black, MANUFAKTUR mystic red/black, MANUFAKTUR rosé grey/black, MANUFAKTUR savannah beige/black, MANUFAKTUR tobacco brown/black, MANUFAKTUR yacht blue/black and MANUFAKTUR shadow green/black.

The interior package includes the seats in MANUFAKTUR Nappa leather with diamond quilting. Nappa leather in MANUFAKTUR colour is also used for the armrests and centre panels in the doors, the centre console including centre armrests and the lower part of the dashboard. Another highlight of the interior package is the hand-covered AMG Performance MANUFAKTUR steering wheel in Nappa leather, colour co-ordinated with the respective upholstery colour.

The deep-pile black floor mats have an embroidered AMG logo and Nappa leather piping in the MANUFAKTUR interior colour. The illuminated door sill trims in the door cutouts bear the AMG lettering and a MANUFAKTUR exclusive pattern. The centre console is adorned with MANUFAKTUR lettering in a shiny chrome look.

As an option, the interior trim parts can be ordered painted in MANUFAKTUR copper orange magno to match the corresponding exterior paint.

MBUX multimedia system with hybrid-specific displays

The MBUX multimedia system (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) is intuitive to use and capable of learning. The AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE contains numerous AMG and hybrid-specific displays and functions. Exclusive menu items such as “AMG Performance” underline the sporty character. Hybrid technology can also be experienced visually: high-quality graphics visualise the power flow of the drive system. The speed, power, torque and temperature of the electric machine can also be called up.

The data at a glance

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE Coupé System performance 600 kW (816 hp) System torque[4] 1,080–1,420 Nm Internal combustion engine 4.0-litre-V8 with direct injection and biturbo-charging Displacement 3,982 cm3 Rated output combustion engine 450 kW (612 hp) at 5,750–6,500 1/min Rated torque internal combustion engine 850 Nm at 2,500–4,500 1/min Rated output electric motor 150 kW (204 hp) Rated torque electric motor 320 Nm Drive AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive with fully variable moment distribution Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G Energy consumption weighted, combined[5] 12.6 kWh/100 km plus 8.2 l/100 km Fuel consumption with a discharged battery 12.3 l/100 km CO 2 emissions weighted, combined 188 g/km CO 2 class/when the battery is discharged G/G Energy capacity 6.1 kWh Electric range 13 km (EAER) Acceleration 0-100 km/h 2.8 s Top speed 320 km/h

[1] The specified values were determined according to the prescribed measurement procedure WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicles Test Procedure). The ranges given refer to the German market. The energy consumption and CO₂ emissions of a car depend not only on the efficient use of the fuel or energy source by the car, but also on the driving style and other non-technical factors.

[2] The system torque stated here is a calculated theoretical value that is used for comparison purposes.

[3] Orderable from the 3rd quarter of 2024.

[4] The system torque specified here is a calculated theoretical value that is used for comparison purposes.

[5] The specified values were determined according to the prescribed measurement procedure WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicles Test Procedure). The ranges given refer to the German market. The energy consumption and CO₂ emissions of a car depend not only on the efficient use of the fuel or energy source by the car, but also on the driving style and other non-technical factors.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz