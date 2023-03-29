World premiere of the new Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV on two different stages

The first all-electric series model of the tradition-steeped luxury brand

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV (provisional figures: combined power consumption: 24.4-22.5 kWh/100 km; CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km)[1] sets new standards in the age of electromobility. It is based on the technology of the EQS SUV from Mercedes-EQ and combines this with the exclusivity of the Maybach brand to deliver an absolutely top-class electric driving experience. Parallel to the live show in Shanghai, the film of the digital world premiere will be presented to the public and multipliers on the Mercedes me media platform and Mercedes-Benz’s many YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter channels. Media representatives will receive more extensive information and services on Mercedes me media, including comprehensive press material such as videos, photos, graphics and press texts.

[1] Data on electrical consumption and range are provisional and were determined internally in accordance with the “WLTP test procedure” certification method. So far there are no confirmed figures from an officially approved testing organisation, nor any EC type approval or certificate of conformity with official figures. Differences between the stated figures and the official figures are possible.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz