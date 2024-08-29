World Premiere of the Cupra Terramar: Livestream from the 37th edition of the America’s Cup in Barcelona

On September 3rd, CUPRA will unveil the CUPRA Terramar, the brand’s new hero for a new era, under the backdrop 37th edition of the America’s Cup in Barcelona

This sporty electrified SUV features the new Cupra design language with a bold and confident look and integrates the next generation of eHybrid technology and greater digitalisation, while enhancing driving performance.

As the official car of the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup, the Cupra Terramar will be presented at an unforgettable event at the first and only official exhibition centre of the competition, located in the historic IMAX building at Port Vell, in Barcelona.

Also, as a film premiere, renown film director and Cupra’s brand ambassador J.A. Bayona will join CUPRA CEO Wayne Griffiths for a special surprise to all participants.

The event will be live streamed on September 3rd at 12:15PM CEST on YouTube: https://youtube.com/live/044s9WOkMyM?feature=share

SOURCE: SEAT